Tennis: Alex Eala through to W25 Thailand semis

Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand. Photo courtesy of Thailand ITF World Tennis Tour on Facebook

Filipino teen sensation Alex Eala secured a spot in the semifinals of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand, following her 6-3, 6-3 victory over Japanese Momoko Kobori on Friday.

The quarterfinal match between Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533 Eala and WTA World No. 504 Kobori took place at Court 3 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center for 1 hour and 17 minutes.

Kobori, 23, started off with a 2-0 lead, which was equalized by Eala, 16, with a love service game win.

Eala proceeded to advance to 4-2 after converting her third break point opportunity.

Following holds of serve from both ends, Eala served for the set at 5-3, down 15-30. She won the next three points to claim the first set, 6-3.

Eala, the W15 Manacor champion in 2021, broke serve to open the second set, and Kobori did the same in the following game.

Another break from Eala gave her a 2-1 lead, then she saved two break points to advance to 3-1.

The fifth game went to deuce, and Eala pulled through to break once more and widen her lead to 4-1.

With Eala on serve at 40-15, Kobori powered through to break and trail at 2-4, then held serve to be at 3-4.

Eala wasted no time in the eighth game, clinching a love service game to be on the brink of victory at 5-3.

She went on to earn three match points with Kobori on serve, and took the match, 6-3, on her first break opportunity.

Eala, an International Tennis Federation (ITF) Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient, will face WTA World No. 545 YeXin Ma of China in the semifinals.

Ma, 22, was leading qualifier Ho Ching Wu of Hong Kong, 6-2, 1-2, before Wu retired from their quarterfinal clash.

En route to the quarterfinals of the $25,000 Thai tournament, Eala defeated qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the first round.

In the second round, the Rafa Nadal Academy player eliminated wildcard Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand, 6-3, 6-4.

However, in the W25 Chiang Rai doubles draw, Cheapchandej and fellow Thai Punnin Kovapitukted overcame Eala and singles top seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands in the opening round, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

Before joining the ITF World Tennis Tour Women’s Asia/Oceania tilt in Thailand, Eala competed last month at the Miami Open as a wildcard.

It was her main draw debut at a WTA 1000 tournament, where she suffered a 2-6, 1-6 loss in the first round to then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States.

Related video: