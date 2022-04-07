Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines is through to the quarterfinals of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand, after ousting home bet Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-3, 6-4, in the second round on Thursday.
The Filipino's straight sets win over the Thai wildcard is a reply to her opening round doubles loss on Wednesday when Cheapchandej and countrywoman Punnin Kovapitukted edged out Eala and Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.
The Eala-Cheapchandej match at Court 5 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center began with the 16-year-old Filipino racing to a 4-0 lead over the 27-year-old Thai.
Cheapchandej was able to break in the following game courtesy of 2 double faults from Eala, who easily brushed this off by breaking back with a forehand down the line winner.
Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533 Eala, however, was broken while serving for the set at 5-2.
In her second attempt to serve for the set at 5-3, she earned 3 set points and converted the second one to claim the first set, 6-3.
WTA World No. 1175 Cheapchandej bounced back in the second set by leading at 2-0 and then at 3-1.
In the 5th game, a powerful forehand from Eala yielded a forced error from Cheapchandej, allowing the Filipino to break and inch closer at 2-3.
Eala was able to level at 3-3 and then at 4-4, before securing a crucial break to serve for the match at 5-4.
A love service game ensued, with Eala clinching the match at 6-4 after Cheapchandej returned a second serve with a long forehand.
In the quarterfinals, Eala will face WTA World No. 504 Momoko Kobori of Japan, 23, who scored a 6-3, 6-2 upset over compatriot Chihiro Muramatsu, the No. 4 seed.
The Filipino tennis sensation, who bagged the W15 Manacor title in 2021, opened her Thailand campaign with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia.
Prior to competing at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour in Thailand, Eala played in the Miami Open as a main draw wildcard.
She fell to then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States, 2-6, 1-6, in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament.
Eala, the current Juniors World No. 11, has been joining professional tournaments since January.
Her best results as a junior are two grand slam girls’ doubles championships: the 2020 Australian Open with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia, and 2021 Roland Garros with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.
Eala, a former ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient, is a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient.
