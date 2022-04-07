Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Macon tournament in France. Photo courtesy of Tennis Club Mâcon on Facebook.

Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines is through to the quarterfinals of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand, after ousting home bet Patcharin Cheapchandej, 6-3, 6-4, in the second round on Thursday.

The Filipino's straight sets win over the Thai wildcard is a reply to her opening round doubles loss on Wednesday when Cheapchandej and countrywoman Punnin Kovapitukted edged out Eala and Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6.

The Eala-Cheapchandej match at Court 5 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center began with the 16-year-old Filipino racing to a 4-0 lead over the 27-year-old Thai.

Cheapchandej was able to break in the following game courtesy of 2 double faults from Eala, who easily brushed this off by breaking back with a forehand down the line winner.

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533 Eala, however, was broken while serving for the set at 5-2.

In her second attempt to serve for the set at 5-3, she earned 3 set points and converted the second one to claim the first set, 6-3.

WTA World No. 1175 Cheapchandej bounced back in the second set by leading at 2-0 and then at 3-1.

In the 5th game, a powerful forehand from Eala yielded a forced error from Cheapchandej, allowing the Filipino to break and inch closer at 2-3.

Eala was able to level at 3-3 and then at 4-4, before securing a crucial break to serve for the match at 5-4.

A love service game ensued, with Eala clinching the match at 6-4 after Cheapchandej returned a second serve with a long forehand.

In the quarterfinals, Eala will face WTA World No. 504 Momoko Kobori of Japan, 23, who scored a 6-3, 6-2 upset over compatriot Chihiro Muramatsu, the No. 4 seed.

The Filipino tennis sensation, who bagged the W15 Manacor title in 2021, opened her Thailand campaign with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 win over qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia.

Prior to competing at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) World Tennis Tour in Thailand, Eala played in the Miami Open as a main draw wildcard.

She fell to then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States, 2-6, 1-6, in the first round of the WTA 1000 tournament.

Eala, the current Juniors World No. 11, has been joining professional tournaments since January.

Her best results as a junior are two grand slam girls’ doubles championships: the 2020 Australian Open with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia, and 2021 Roland Garros with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

Eala, a former ITF Junior Player Grants Programme recipient, is a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient.

