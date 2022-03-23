Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Macon tournament in France. Photo courtesy of Tennis Club Mâcon on Facebook

MANILA — WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States dominated World No. 565 Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines, 6-2, 6-1, in the first round of the Miami Open on Wednesday in Florida.

It was the Miami Open main draw debut of Eala, who received a wild card entry into the WTA 1000 tournament.

The clash between the 31-year-old American and 16-year-old Filipino, the first match at Court 2 of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, lasted 1 hour and 12 minutes.

Eala, the youngest player in the women’s main draw, was broken immediately in the opening game. Brengle then proceeded to take a 2-0 lead.

Down 0-30 in the next game, Eala hit a forehand cross court winner then fired an ace to level at 30-30.

A forehand error from Eala gave Brengle a break point, which was successfully converted via a double fault from the Filipino.

Brengle, who had a career-high ranking of No. 35 in 2015, extended her lead to 5-0 by breaking serve again courtesy of an Eala double fault.

Eala broke back to get on the scoreboard, 1-5, then held serve for the first time in the match to trail at 2-5.

With Brengle serving for the 1st set, a backhand slice error from Eala awarded 3 set points to the American.

An Eala backhand error allowed Brengle to claim the opening set, 6-2, in 35 minutes.

Just like in the first set, Brengle broke serve right away in the 2nd set’s opening game, which was halted briefly due to a light shower.

Brengle secured a 3-0 lead, to which Eala replied with a break of serve in the following game to be at 1-3.

A long forehand from Eala gave Brengle the break back to be at 4-1, and another forehand service return error from the Filipino extended the American’s lead to 5-1.

Eala, serving to stay in the match, produced 2 double faults in the 7th game: the first made her trail at 0-15, while the second gave Brengle 3 match points.

Forehand winners from Eala saved 2 match points, and a forehand error from Brengle brought the game to deuce.

A cross court winner from Brengle gave her the advantage, and a backhand error from Eala concluded the match in favor of the veteran American netter, 6-1.

Brengle will face No. 29 seed and World No. 30 Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the 2nd round.

Meanwhile, Eala’s Miami main draw opening round loss is part of the journey in her budding professional career.

The 2021 ITF W15 Manacor champion even had a practice session with World No. 39 Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Tuesday.

In fact, this is Eala’s second Miami Open, following her qualifying draw stint last year as a wildcard.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar lost to Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, in the 1st round of qualifying.

Among the WTA professionals whom she hit with for practice in the 2021 Miami Open were Brengle, Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain, CoCo Vandeweghe of the U.S., and 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek of Poland.

The Miami Open, a joint WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, runs until April 3.