Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Macon tournament in France. Photo courtesy of Tennis Club Mâcon on Facebook.

Alexandra “Alex” Eala of the Philippines scored a comeback win over qualifier Katarina Kozarov of Serbia, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1, in the opening round of the W25 Chiang Rai tournament in Thailand on Wednesday.

Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 533 Eala and WTA World No. 844 Kozarov battled it out for 2 hours and 26 minutes at Court 2 of the Chiang Rai Sports Center.

The first meeting between the 16-year-old Eala and 23-year-old Kozarov was tied at 3-3 until the Serbian secured a break to lead at 4-3, courtesy of a backhand volley error from the Filipino.

Eala broke back to 4-4 after Kozarov let out 2 forehand errors, but the Serbian bounced back immediately to break and serve for the set at 5-4.

After 52 minutes of play, Kozarov sealed the first set with an ace, 6-4.

The Serbian continued her winning ways in the second set, rallying quickly to a 3-0 lead.

Eala turned things around by catching up to 3-3, then securing a 4-3 edge with a backhand down the line winner.

A netted forehand from Kozarov allowed Eala to break and serve for the set at 5-3, but the Serbian broke back to trail at 4-5.

The Filipino teen tennis sensation replied with another break of serve to wrap up the second set, 6-4, and force a decider.

Prior to the third set, Kozarov called for a medical timeout. After which, Eala kept her focus and determination to surge to a 5-0 advantage.

Kozarov held serve to be at 1-5, and Eala answered by earning 3 match points on serve.

Eala, the 2021 W15 Manacor champion, claimed victory at 6-1 after Kozarov hit a forehand error.

In the second round, Eala will face 27-year-old wildcard Patcharin Cheapchandej of Thailand, the WTA World No. 1049.

Before their match, Eala and Cheapchandej will clash at the W25 Chiang Rai doubles opening round.

Eala is paired with singles No. 1 seed Indy de Vroome of the Netherlands, while Cheapchandej is playing with fellow Thai Punnin Kovapitukted. The Thais are wildcards in the doubles draw.

Before competing in Thailand, Eala took part in the Miami Open last month as a wild card recipient in the main draw.

The Rafa Nadal Academy scholar lost to then WTA World No. 59 Madison Brengle of the United States, 2-6, 1-6.

