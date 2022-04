Watch more News on iWantTFC

Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial is set to return to the ring when he takes on American Isiah Hart in Las Vegas on Sunday (Manila time).

Joining Marcial in this episode of the “Post-Game” podcast to discuss that bout is Brendan Gibbons, MP Promotions liaison officer, who also talks about what it's like working with Filipino boxers.

Listen to “Post-Game” on Spotify and the ABS-CBN News App and ABS-CBN News Radio Service app, which can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play Store.