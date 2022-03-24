Eumir Marcial is all set for his second professional fight. Sean Michael Ham, Premier Boxing Champions

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial will be back in action in the professional ranks on April 9, when he takes on the power-punching Isiah Hart.

It will be the Las Vegas debut for Marcial (1-0), who won an Olympic bronze medal in the Tokyo Summer Games last year.

Their six-round middleweight bout will take place in the undercard of the Erickson Lubin-Sebastian Fundora showdown.

Presented by TGB Promotions, the Lubin-Fundora championship event will take place at The Theatre at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas.

"I am so excited to return to my professional career, and to be fighting in Viva Las Vegas, where I now live and train, is a great way to get things going again," Marcial said in a statement.

"I am very comfortable training under the guidance of my boxing coach Jorge Capetillo and my strength and conditioning coach Angel 'Memo' Heredia. I would like to thank Senator Manny Pacquiao, MP Promotions, and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) for all their support," he added.

Marcial made his professional debut on December 16, 2020, outpointing the tough Andrew Whitfield in a four-rounder in Los Angeles.

He shifted his attention back to his amateur career after that as he prepared for the Tokyo Olympics, where he was one of four Filipinos to reach the podium.

Marcial now battles Hart, who brings with him a 6-2-1 record with four knockout victories.