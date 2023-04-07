Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol. Courtesy: Onic Esports

Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol will be going to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) for the first time after Onic Esports swept Alter Ego in the upper bracket final rounds of MPL Indonesia held Friday evening.

Kairi had an MVP performance in the clincher Game 3 of the series, putting up 4 kills, a death and five assists on a tank Lancelot pick.

The MPL Indonesia Season 10 MVP flexed his versatility in the entire series, putting up crucial performances with both assassin and utility junglers as he bagged his very first MSC appearance.

Kairi had 9 assists on top of 3 kills and a death in Game 2, securing the most objectives as they won against Alter Ego in a landslide.

Donning his signature hero in Game 1, he had 7 kills, 7 assists and 3 deaths using Ling.

Nicky "Kiboy" Fernando was the man of the match of the entire series, after a Tyrant's Revenge on two players, helping them avert disaster as they secured the sweep in Game 3.

Onic will face a new opponent in the grand finals, after RRQ Hoshi took an early playoff exit.

Kairi will have the chance to lift Onic to a better MSC performance, after the squad crashed out from the group stages.

MSC 2023 will be held in Cambodia from June 10 to 18.