The Filipinas celebrate following a goal. Photo courtesy of Skip Tan

The Philippine women's football team overpowered Fiji, 7-2, during their friendly match in Australia on Thursday.

Quinley Quezada, Anicka Castañeda and Tahnai Annis each scored a brace for the FIFA Women's World Cup-bound Filipinas despite the rains. Dominique Randle added one goal for good measure.

The Philippine side, which now uses the moniker Filipinas, were simply too much for Fiji, piling 6 goals to nil in the first half alone.

The match is part of the Philippines' build-up to this year's Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas will be training in Sydney until early May, before flying to Hanoi, Vietnam for the SEA Games.



