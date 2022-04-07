Home  >  Sports

Football: World Cup-bound Filipinas clobber Fiji in Australian friendly

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 07 2022 05:48 PM

The Filipinas celebrate following a goal. Photo courtesy of Skip Tan
The Philippine women's football team overpowered Fiji, 7-2, during their friendly match in Australia on Thursday.

Quinley Quezada, Anicka Castañeda and Tahnai Annis each scored a brace for the FIFA Women's World Cup-bound Filipinas despite the rains. Dominique Randle added one goal for good measure.

The Philippine side, which now uses the moniker Filipinas, were simply too much for Fiji, piling 6 goals to nil in the first half alone. 

The match is part of the Philippines' build-up to this year's Southeast Asian Games and the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Filipinas will be training in Sydney until early May, before flying to Hanoi, Vietnam for the SEA Games.


 

