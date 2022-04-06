PH football teams learn fate for SEA Games

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine football teams will play the defending champions in the pool stages of the 31st Southeast Asian Games next month.

The Philippine women's national team was drawn in Group A where they will play defending champion Vietnam, along with Cambodia and Indonesia.

The Philippine Women's National Team are in Group A for the 31st Southeast Asian Games this coming May 2022 in Vietnam!#LabanFilipinas #ParaSaBayan pic.twitter.com/B7qZ2RjNAo — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) April 6, 2022

Vietnam won the 2019 edition of the tournament in Manila, beating Thailand, 1-0, in the gold medal match.

The Filipinas, meanwhile, fell to Myanmar in the bronze medal match. Myanmar is in Pool B with Thailand, Laos, and Singapore.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout semifinals.

Meanwhile, the Under-23 Azkals will play defending men's champion Vietnam in Group A, along with silver medalists Indonesia, Myanmar, and Timor-Leste.

The Philippine Men's Under-23 National Team is in Group A for the 31st Southeast Asian Games!#LabanPilipinas 🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/zMBG8ATvMK — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) April 6, 2022

The Azkals will be looking to advance out of the group stage, after falling short in the 2019 event at home.

In Group B are Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore, and Laos.

Like in the women's tournament, the top two teams in each group will progress to the semis.

The 31st SEA Games run from May 12-23 in Hanoi, Vietnam.

