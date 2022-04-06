University of Kansas guard Remy Martin put his Filipino heritage front and center as he celebrated their triumph in the US NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Martin was crucial to the Jayhawks' 72-69 triumph against the University of North Carolina in the title game, scoring 11 of his 14 points in the second half including a crucial step-back three-pointer with 2:39 to play in the game.

In his first post since winning the national championship, Martin posed with the NCAA trophy with a Philippine flag draped across his back.

In his caption, he declared: "This Is Bigger Than Me."

The 23-year-old Martin has long expressed his desire to one day play for the Philippines, and was previously included in the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' "23 for '23" roster where they identified potential members of the national team for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Ahead of the Final Four, Martin again reiterated that suiting up for Gilas Pilipinas remains a major goal for him.

"I still gotta go through a process out here and make sure I give myself the best chance. But that's my dream," said Martin, who traces his roots to Pampanga through his mother.

"I always love to represent the Philippines and play one day. I know one day, it will happen," he stressed.

Martin played four seasons of collegiate basketball at Arizona State University before transferring to Kansas.

He became the third Filipino-American player to win the national championship, joining Ray Towsend (UCLA, 1975) and Kihei Clark (Virginia, 2019).