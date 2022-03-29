Watch more on iWantTFC

Kansas University is in the NCAA's Final Four thanks to some 'Remergy.'

The Jayhawks advanced after beating the Miami Hurricanes 76-50 in the Elite 8.

On his school's channel, Fil-Am guard Remy Macaspac Martin explained how excited the team was to make it to the Final Four while crediting his teammates and the program.

"We love each other. We're like brothers and we came a long way. Everybody came through ups and downs but we stuck together as a family and that's what family does. I love these guys. I love the fans and the whole Kansas culture has been phenomenal," Martin said.

Throughout the tournament, Martin has averaged nearly 17 points per game. The super-senior was also named as the Midwest Regional’s most outstanding player and made it to the All Tournament Team.

The bright lights are no stranger for the Southern California native with Pampangan roots.

Martin spent his high school years at high profile Sierra Canyon. He later went to Arizona State University, racking up multiple PAC 12 awards including player of the year.

After the COVID-19 pandemic gave student athletes an extra year of eligibility, he saw his scoring dip while playing for the college hoops powerhouse.

"The feeling, I don’t know how to describe it, but everything we've gone through, everything I've gone through individually it for this moment and we're not done. We're just very excited, happy, and humble that we got the opportunity to play in the final four," Martin shared. "It feels amazing."

Martin is the third Filipino American Player to reach the NCAA Final Four. The first two went on to win the national championship: Ray Townsend with the 1975 UCLA Bruins, and Martin's best friend Kihei Clark with the Virginia Cavaliers in 2019.

Martin and the Jayhawks' quest to be the next champion will begin in New Orleans on Sunday as they take on the Villanova Wildcats.