Football: Filipinas set for SEA Games camp in Australia

The Philippine women's national football team will prepare for the SEA Games in Australia, the home of head coach Alen Stajcic. AFC photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine women's national football team arrived in Australia on Wednesday to kick off their preparations for the 31st Southeast Asian Games.

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) announced Thursday that 25 players have been called up to the camp, where they will link up with head coach Alen Stajcic and his staff in time for the FIFA window in April.

The Filipinas, now ranked 54th in the world by FIFA, will play international friendlies against Fiji on April 7 and 11 in Sydney.

They will be in camp in Sydney until early May, before flying to Hanoi, Vietnam for the SEA Games.

"It is crucial that the team gets as much time as possible to prepare," team manager Jefferson Cheng said. "We hope that the work put in on this camp will bring great results in the upcoming tournaments."

The SEA Games will mark the Filipinas' first official competition since their historic campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup, where they made the semifinals and punched a ticket to next year's FIFA Women's World Cup.

The players called up are as follows:

Missing the camp is striker Chandler McDaniel, who suffered an ACL tear in the Women's Asian Cup and is expected to be out for a number of months.