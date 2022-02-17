Philippines striker Chandler McDaniel (8) is helped by the team's medical official during their semifinal against South Korea in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022. AFC photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippines striker Chandler McDaniel has sustained a "major injury" in their campaign in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, the player confirmed on Thursday.

McDaniel, a key contributor in the Philippine women's national football team's historic stint in India, said on her Instagram page that she is dealing with "yet another major injury."

The 24-year-old played in all five of the Filipinas' matches in the continental tournament, scoring the match-winner in their first game against Thailand.

In the semifinal against South Korea, McDaniel was subbed in at the half for Quinley Quezada but was pulled out just 13 minutes later due to injury. In media appearances in the Philippines after their campaign, McDaniel was seen with her right leg heavily wrapped.

"God works in mysterious way, because in the span of a few days He blessed me and the PWNT with winning a spot to the World Cup and then challenged me with yet another major injury," McDaniel said in an Instagram post.

"But, I know with His Grace and the support of my family, team and coaches, I will be back stronger than ever," she added. "Thank you to everyone who has sent me words of encouragement, well wishes and prayers over the last few weeks – it has meant the world to me."

"Now, it's time to get to work!"

McDaniel did not specify the nature of her injury, but a report on Pinoy Football cited her father, Clint, saying that she tore the ACL in her right knee. That would rule her out of the Philippines' campaign in the Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam this May.

McDaniel scored two goals in seven appearances for the Philippines. Her older sister, Olivia, emerged as the team's first choice goal-keeper in India.