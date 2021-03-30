De La Hoya jabs at Pacquiao: You beat me but didn't take me down

Boxing legend and promoter Oscar De La Hoya responded to an Instagram video posted by fellow legend Manny Pacquiao where the latter was shown pummeling the former during their fight back in 2008.

"The Golden Boy," who was forced to retire on the stool during their "Dream Match," jabbed at Pacquiao, saying that despite raining punches on him, the Filipino "still couldn't take me down drained an all."

De La Hoya was referring to the effort he had to go through just to make it to the welterweight limit after campaigning for years in the junior middleweight class.

De la Hoya retired from boxing after his loss to Pacquiao that year.

But the 6-division former world champion recently announced he will be returning to the boxing ring 13 years after his retirement.

"July 3rd, I'm making my comeback," De La Hoya said during a Triller Fight Club event alongside rapper Snoop Dogg.

Pacquiao, on the other hand, has yet to announce who will he be facing next after stating in public that he has already returned to boxing training.

RELATED VIDEO: