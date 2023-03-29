MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the creation of an inter-agency task force to streamline the government's efforts in preparation for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

Administrative Order No. 5 directs local government units, government agencies, and other instrumentalities to assist the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) in hosting this year's FIBA World Cup.

The President also tasked heads of government department, bureaus, government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges to "extend full support and assistance, consistent with their respective mandates, to the PSC and SBP in the preparatory activities."

This includes assistance to materials, pieces of equipment, support services, and donations.

"The successful organization and hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 requires the involvement, coordination and support of all concerned government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector," Marcos said in signing the administrative order.

The inter-agency task force will be headed by the chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission, the document read. The chair will have members from the following government agencies:

Department of Foreign Affairs

Department of Health

Department of the Interior and Local Government

Department of Public Works and Highways

Department of Tourism

Department of Transportation

Bureau of Customs

Bureau of Immigration

Philippine National Police

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority

Gilas Pilipinas battle Jordan during the final window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 27, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Ranked No. 40 in the world, the Philippines has gained an outright berth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games by being one of the host nations.

It is scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023.

This is the sixth time that the Philippines is playing on the world stage, and its second time as host nation following its hosting in 1978 where it finished in the top eight.



