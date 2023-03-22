LOOK: FIBA World Cup video unveiled on BGC 3D billboard

Smart unveils Larger-Than-Life FIBA World Cup 3D billboard and more for biggest hoops event in PH history. Handout



MANILA – Local telecommunication giant Smart Communications has unveiled the official FIBA World Cup 2023 video on the iconic 3D billboard at the Bonifacio High Street Crosswalk.

Smart joined the country in the countdown to the world’s biggest basketball event with streaming of the clip on the 400-sq.m. 3D billboard, featuring JIP, the official mascot of the 2023 World Cup.



The launch drew quite a crowd of fans at the venue, giving off familiar vibes with the way people gather at 3D billboards at Times Square in New York City and the famous Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo.



Ranked No. 40 in the world, the Philippines has gained an outright berth in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Games by being one of the host nations.

This is the sixth time that the Philippines is playing on the world stage, and its second time as host nation following its hosting in 1978 where it finished in the top eight.



For basketball fans who pass by the Pioneer area along EDSA, Smart also has a special FIBAWC billboard installation soon for a virtual basketball experience.

To enjoy the interactive billboard with AR (augmented reality) integration, netizens can scan the billboard using a smartphone camera.

They will then be redirected to an AR Instagram filter that allows them to see digital players dunk on an actual rim installed on the billboard.



Smart will also stream FIBA basketball actions, including those played in the previous windows, via the Smart Livestream app.

RELATED VIDEO