Smart to raffle FIBA World Cup game tickets

Set to compete at the fifth consecutive FIBA World Cup this year, Greece will likely rely on Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Smart

MANILA – FIBA global partner Smart Communications, Inc. is all set to bring the world’s biggest basketball tournament as the country hosts the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 in August.

Fans who want to witness Gilas Pilipinas up close, experience the matchups, and see some of the world’s best basketball players in action may join ticket raffle contests to be announced through Smart’s official social media accounts.

Smart subscribers can also stream all the upcoming FIBA games, as well as watch replays of the previous games, via the Smart LiveStream app, the go-to app for exclusive live sports and music events as well as on-demand video content.

Representing one of the host countries, Gilas has already booked a slot at the World Cup. Coming on the heels of their February 24 and 27 games at the Philippine Arena, the team holds a 6-4 win-loss record entering the final phase, ranking third in Group E of the Asian qualifiers after New Zealand (8-2) at No. 1 and Lebanon (7-3) at No. 2.

For the first time in its history, the World Cup will be hosted by multiple nations in Asia: the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia.

“After nearly five decades since the country first hosted the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 1978, the world basketball stage finally returns to the Philippines. The biggest basketball event in Philippine history comes home and is within reach of every Filipino basketball fan. This is really for the supporters of the game. At Smart, we are thrilled to be part of the team that brings everyone closer to where it all happens,” said Alfredo S. Panlilio, president and CEO of PLDT and Smart.

Panlilio is also the head of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 local organizing committee, and second vice president of the FIBA Asia Central Board.



The Smart LiveStreamaApp is available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Infinity, TNT, and Smart Bro subscribers, who only need mobile data to access high-quality videos. Non-Smart users may also stream the games live via PLDT Home Wifi accounts.

