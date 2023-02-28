Field for 2023 FIBA World Cup now complete

The 32-team field for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 is now complete, after the conclusion of the sixth and final qualifying window on Monday.

Angola, Brazil, Cape Verde, Dominican Republic, Egypt, Georgia, Iran, Jordan, Mexico, Montenegro, Puerto Rico, Serbia, South Sudan, USA and Venezuela were the last ones to stamp their participation to complete the list.

The complete list of qualified nations are as follows:

Africa: Angola, Cape Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, South Sudan

Americas: Brazil, Canada, Dominican Republic, Mexico, Puerto Rico, USA, Venezuela

Asia: Australia, China, Iran, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Philippines

Europe: France, Finland, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Montenegro, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain

Scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 will feature nine countries who did not take part in the previous edition in 2019.

It will be the first World Cup participation for Cape Verde, Georgia, Latvia and South Sudan. Egypt, Finland, Lebanon, Mexico and Slovenia are back on the biggest stage of international basketball.

The next step for the 32 qualified teams will be finding out what groups they will play in and who they will face as they battle to be crowned world champions.

These answers will come on Saturday, April 29, when the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Draw takes place in Araneta Coliseum, Manila, one of the competition's host venues in the Philippines.