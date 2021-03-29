Fencer Sam Catantan earns All-America honors at Penn State

Former UE fencer Sam Catantan shone in her freshman season at Penn State. UAAP Media.

Filipina fencer Sam Catantan capped a superb freshman season at Pennsylvania State University (PSU) with a bronze in women's foil in the 2021 NCAA Championships, held last Sunday at the Bryce Jordan Center in Pennsylvania.

According to PSU Sports, Catantan won all 20 of her bouts in the preliminaries and entered the semifinals as the top seed. However, she lost to teammate Lodovica Bicego of Italy in the semis, 15-14.

Catantan finished the event tied with University of Notre Dame's Amita Berthier for third place. Bicego settled for silver after losing to another Notre Dame fencer, Stefani Deschner, 15-9, in the finals.

Catantan became one of 10 Penn State fencers to earn All-America honors.

The Nittany Lions finished in second place in the championships behind Notre Dame.

Catantan shone for University of the East in the UAAP before competing for Penn State. In her final high school season last February 2020, she helped the Junior Red Warriors win a ninth consecutive girls' title.

She also won two bronzes in the individual and team foil in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

