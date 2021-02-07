Fencing: Former UE star Sam Catantan shines in debut for Penn State

Former UE star Sam Catantan now plays for Penn State. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Filipina fencer Sam Catantan, who starred for University of the East in high school, made a splash in her debut for Penn State in the Ohio State Invitational.

PSU Sports reported that Catantan put together a 7-2 record against Duke and North Carolina in women's foil.

The Nittany Lions won two of their first three duals in the event, grabbing wins over Duke and North Carolina but suffering a setback against Notre Dame.

Catantan committed to the Division 1 school after a historic career in UE. She helped the Junior Warriors win a ninth consecutive championship in the girls' division in February 2020, after winning two bronzes in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in individual and team foil.