Geek Fam. Courtesy: MPL Indonesia

MANILA - Pinoys Allen Jedric "Baloyskie" Baloy and Jaymark "JanaaQT" Lazaro and the rest of Indonesian squad Geek Fam made history by securing a first-ever playoff berth in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

Since entering the league in MPL Season 5, Geek Fam did not make the playoffs, ending the season at either 7th or 8th place.

As of writing, Geek Fam is currently 4th in the MPL standings, with a 8 - 6 win-loss card.

Baloyskie, who was part of the MPL Indonesia mythical five in Season 10, is the 4th-highest assist dealer across all roamers in Season 11 with 296, participating in 70 percent of Geek Fam's kills across 37 games.

He leads all roamers in kills with 70.

JanaaQT is the 3rd highest (114) in kills in MPL Indonesia across all of the league's junglers, behind Albert "Alberttt" Iskandar and league leader fellow Pinoy, Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol.

They, at one point sat 2nd in the standings but dropped to 4th after losing to Bigetron Alpha, with Pinoys Mark "Markyyyy" Capacio and head coach Jian Paolo "Pauloxpert" Munsayac.

With Baloyskie and JanaaQT's entry, along with recruiting rookie gold laner Mohammad "Caderaa" Pambudi in Season 10, Geek Fam showed some signs of improvement, even drawing a point against powerhouse RRQ Hoshi and winning against M1 World Champs EVOS Legends, but ultimately falling short of playoff contention.

