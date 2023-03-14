Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol and the rest of Onic Esports secured the first MPL Indonesia playoffs spot for the league’s 11th season over the weekend.

Under a revamped coaching staff that saw Denver "Yeb" Miranda promoted as head coach, Onic Esports rolled to the first playoffs spot, clearing the first half of the regular season with a 6-0 sweep.

They followed this up with a 2-1 sweep against Geek Slate to lock the playoff berth.

Geek Slate, with Pinoys Allen Jedric “Baloyskie” Baloy and Jaymark “JanaaQT” Lazaro on the main five, may have dropped the match against Onic, but they are in a good place to qualify for the playoffs for the first time, as they sit on the third spot.

They are behind RRQ Hoshi, who are trying to find their footing after losing two straight matches.

RRQ Hoshi, coached by ex-Echo tactician Michael “Arcadia” Bocado, are gripping on their heels as they adjust to the departure of Rivaldi “R7” Fatah, who was forced to sidelines this season to deal with an injury, and head Adi Syofian "Acil" Asyauri, who moved to Onic as one of its analysts.

