MANILA – Veteran setter Kim Fajardo is relishing the bronze-medal finish of the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the PVL All-Filipino Conference – their best showing in the league so far.

Fajardo tallied her PVL-high in terms of point production on Tuesday with 11 points to lead the Cargo Movers in a four-set win against the PLDT High Speed Hitters in Game 2 of their series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The playmaker had five attacks, four blocks and two aces aside from 24 excellent sets to pace F2.

But she knew their journey is still far from over.

“Syempre ako masaya ako, hindi dahil sa 11 points pero dahil nga first time namin mag-podium finish. So sobrang sarap sa feeling. Pero ayun nga, nandito na kami. Alam namin na malapit na pero wala pa kami sa goal namin. Pero malapit na,” Fajardo said.

According to the former La Salle standout, she is grateful to see that she could still contribute heavily to her team despite her injuries in the past.

“Masaya ako pero nung mga unang-una kakabalik ko lang maglaro talaga ng full game kasi galing ako sa injury. So, tine-test ko yung sarili ko kung hanggang saan yung limit ko after nung surgery, lahat ng injuries ko. Yung 11 points na yun special siya for me as an individual player kasi alam ko na nandun pa rin ako,” she said.

Fajardo also said that they will not allow themselves to lose their place in the top three in the professional volleyball league in the country.

The setter said their third-place finish only hinted that they are on pace to reach their ultimate dream of lifting the championship trophy, possibly in the next conferences.

“Kami kasi yung target namin andun talaga. Yun talaga. Hindi man namin makuha ngayon, alam namin yung mga lapses namin. Pero talagang sa susunod conference, i-improve namin,” Fajardo said.

“Hindi na kami papayag na ganun-ganun na lang kami matatalo, na wala kam sa Final Four, na wala kami sa top three sa volleyball dito satin. Yun yung mindset namin, yung motivation namin, lahat ng paghuhugutan namin ng inspirasyon for next conference.”

F2 Logistics transferred to PVL in 2021 after a championship-laden stint in the now-defunct Philippine Superliga.