Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA (UPDATED) -- The F2 Logistics Cargo Movers slipped past the pesky PLDT High Speed Hitters on Tuesday to finish in third place in the PVL All-Filipino Conference 2023.

The Cargo Movers had to survive a tight game against PLDT for a 23-25, 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 win in Game 2 of the Battle-for-Third series at the Mall of Asia Arena.

F2 also took the Game 1 of their series in four sets last Sunday for their best finish since transferring to PVL in 2021

Four F2 players finished in double digits with Kim Kianna Dy leading the team with 19 points. Ara Galang had another stellar performance with 14 markers to go along with 16 digs and 10 excellent receptions.

But Kim Fajardo also stood out with PVL career-high 11 points built on five attacks, four blocks and two aces aside from 24 excellent sets.

“Syempre ako masaya ako hindi dahil sa 11 points pero dahil nga first time namin mag-podium finish. So sobrang sarap sa feeling. Pero ayun nga, nandito na kami. Alam namin na malapit na pero wala pa kami sa goal namin. Pero malapit na,” Fajardo told the press.

After equalizing the game at one-set apiece, F2 had to tighten their grip in the third frame especially in the last stretch with PLDT holding a 23-22 lead.

Dy’s offspeed hit tied the game at 23 before Aby Marano scored off a quick for set point followed by her rejection of Mich Morente’s attack for a 2-1 separation.

It was all F2 in the fourth set, though, as they unleashed a furious 12-2 run sparked by back-to-back points of Marano and capped by an ace of Fajardo for a commanding 20-10 lead.

The gap reached as high as 11 with Marano’s dump ball before she ended the series with a running hit.

Dell Palomata paced PLDT with 16 points while Mean Mendrez and Morente contributed with 26 combined markers.