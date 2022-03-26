In an interview with @stephenasmith, @TripleH officially announces his retirement from in-ring competition. pic.twitter.com/MQcBAIb4gv — First Take (@FirstTake) March 25, 2022

Pro wrestling legend Triple H has announced his retirement after suffering heart failure while battling viral pneumonia last September.

In an interview on ESPN First Take, Paul Levesque revealed he now has a defibrillator in his heart, which will prevent him from re-entering the ring.

"I will never wrestle again," he said. "First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably not a good idea for me to get zapped on live TV."

Levesque found out about his heart problem when he went to a check up.

"I had viral pneumonia. My lungs were inflamed and as the next couple days went on, when I got home, it got increasingly worse. My wife saw some blood and stuff that I was coughing up and I went and got checked," he said.

"I had fluid in my lungs, I had some fluid around my heart. So they followed up on it, did an EKG and an echo and everything."

Triple H was advised to rush to the hospital after the tests.

"There's moments in there when they're putting you out for stuff and you think, 'Is this it? Do you wake up from this?' That's tough to swallow and makes you think differently," said Levesque.

Levesque has wrestled under several personas, but he is best known as Triple H. He is a 14-time world champion and was inducted into the WWE's Hall of Fame in 2019.