WWE's Triple H undergoes successful heart surgery

Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Photo courtesy of the WWE.

WWE executive Triple H, whose real name is Paul Levesque, is recovering after undergoing surgery for a "cardiac event."

The company announced on Thursday that the procedure was done at the Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

"Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event," WWE said in a statement.

"The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery," it added.

Levesque, 52, is currently the executive vice president of global talent strategy development in the WWE. He is also the founder and executive producer of NXT, the promotion's third brand.

One of the most decorated professional wrestlers of all time, Levesque has only made sporadic in-ring appearances in recent years and did not wrestle at all in 2020. His last in-ring appearance came in January 2021 against Randy Orton in an episode of Monday Night RAW.

Levesque is married to Stephanie McMahon, the daughter of WWE chairman and CEO Vince McMahon. They have three children.