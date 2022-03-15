WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who also performed under the name Razor Ramon, has passed away, the company confirmed on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).

He was 63 years old.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away.



WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

The PWTorch reported on Sunday that Hall was put on life support after complications stemming from hip replacement surgery. A blood clot was dislodged in the process, leading to three heart attacks.

His longtime friend and tag team partner in the nWo, Kevin Nash, revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Hall will be taken off life support.

"My heart is broken," said Nash. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."

Ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed that Hall had passed away.

The WWE family will forever remember Scott Hall as a gifted entertainer and 2-time WWE Hall of Famer, a loving father and a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/DC5VVnUsxd — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Hall rose to fame when he signed with the WWE (then the WWF) in 1992, taking on the name Razor Ramon. There, he became a multiple-time intercontinental champion, and had a classic match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X.

Hall defected to WCW in 1996, becoming a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) along with Nash and Hulk Hogan.

Hall also had stints in the ECW, NJPW, and TNA.

The WWE inducted Hall into its Hall of Fame in 2014, and again in 2020 with the rest of nWo.

Tributes poured in for Hall, led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

I’m gutted…Lost a brother



I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

I love you my friend!! — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) March 15, 2022

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022