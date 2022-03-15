WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall passes away

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall, who also performed under the name Razor Ramon, has passed away, the company confirmed on Monday (Tuesday in Manila).
He was 63 years old.
The PWTorch reported on Sunday that Hall was put on life support after complications stemming from hip replacement surgery. A blood clot was dislodged in the process, leading to three heart attacks.
His longtime friend and tag team partner in the nWo, Kevin Nash, revealed on Instagram on Sunday night that Hall will be taken off life support.
"My heart is broken," said Nash. "I love Scott with all my heart but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present."
Ahead of Monday Night RAW, WWE confirmed that Hall had passed away.
Hall rose to fame when he signed with the WWE (then the WWF) in 1992, taking on the name Razor Ramon. There, he became a multiple-time intercontinental champion, and had a classic match with Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X.
Hall defected to WCW in 1996, becoming a founding member of the New World Order (nWo) along with Nash and Hulk Hogan.
Hall also had stints in the ECW, NJPW, and TNA.
The WWE inducted Hall into its Hall of Fame in 2014, and again in 2020 with the rest of nWo.
Tributes poured in for Hall, led by Triple H and Shawn Michaels.