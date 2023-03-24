LOOK: Ginebra shows support to LA Tenorio

🏀 @barangayginebra staff wearing #LAbanTENORIO shirts in support of GINeral LA Tenorio's battle with stage 3 colon cancer!



Your PBA family -- we're all one with you! @LA_Tenorio laban lang! #PBAGameTayoDito pic.twitter.com/R9mcAmY7Dp — PBA (@pbaconnect) March 24, 2023

The players and staff of Barangay Ginebra were spotted wearing shirts with the phrase "Kasama mo kami sa LAban #LAbanTenorio" Friday to show their support for the team's veteran point guard LA Tenorio.

Tenorio has not made any public appearance since revealing his Stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis early this week until today for the first game of PBA Governors Cup semifinals between the Gin Kings and San Miguel Beer at Ynares Event Center in Antipolo.

Despite the cancer diagnosis, Tenorio remains committed to his team and was seen at Ginebra's practice on Thursday.

Tenorio will be working with head coach Tim Cone for the semifinals.

Other PBA players and sports personalties have also expressed their support and prayers for Tenorio on various social media sites. Bryan Gadingan