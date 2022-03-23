Tennis: UTP to restart juniors tournaments in April

Team Cebuana Lhuillier and the UTP Board. From the UTP Facebook page

Unified Tennis Philippines (UTP) will restart its tennis tournaments throughout the country two years since the COVID–19 pandemic broke out.

UTP said it will prioritize areas which have been de-escalated by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to Alert Level 1, which allows the resumption of sports activities.

The UTP-sanctioned juniors tournaments will be held in Santa Rosa City and San Pablo City in Laguna; Pulilan, Bulacan; Iloilo City, Iloilo; Ormoc City, Leyte; Bais City, Negros Oriental; and Bacold City and La Carlota City in Negros Occidental.

Only fully vaccinated individuals are allowed to join the tournaments, and UTP ensures that the minimum health safety protocols will be strictly observed.

Last March 8, UTP kicked off its tournaments with the Tennis Challenge Series, a recreational event for club level players that was supervised by veteran Philippine Davis Cupper Johnny Arcilla.

It will officially launch its Junior Age Group and other events in April under its partnership with the Palawan Pawnshop National Juniors Tennis Championships and Cebuana Lhuillier Tennis Tour.

“It’s about time to enjoy the thrill of competition again and to serve the Filipino tennis community,” UTP co-founder and president Jean Henri Lhuillier said in a statement.

The following are the schedules of UTP juniors tournaments throughout April, although changes are still possible due to the ongoing pandemic:

Cebuana Lhuillier Tennis Tour

April 6 to 10 Santa Rosa City, Laguna

April 20 to 24 San Pablo City, Laguna

April 20 to 24 Ormoc City, Leyte

April 27 to May 1 Pulilan Town, Bulacan

April 28 to May 2 Bais City, Negros Oriental

Palawan Pawnshop National Juniors Tennis Championships