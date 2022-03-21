Alex Eala of Philippines trains during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in this March 24, 2021 File photo. Matthew Stockman, Getty Images/AFP

MANILA — In her anticipated debut at the Miami Open main draw this week, teen sensation Alex Eala of the Philippines will see action in the first round against Madison Brengle of the United States, the WTA World No. 56.

WTA World No. 571 Eala received a wild card into the Miami main draw, marking the 16-year-old's first time to enter the main event of a WTA 1000 tournament.

The Filipino tennis star made her WTA main draw debut in August at the WTA 250 Winners Open in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, where she posted a second-round finish.

Meanwhile, 31-year-old Brengle is coming off a first-0round finish in the recently concluded BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Brengle, who had a career-high ranking of No. 35 in 2015, made it to the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinals in January and reached the Round of 16 at the Qatar Open in February.

This is the first meeting between Eala and Brengle, and whoever wins will face No. 29 seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the second round.

Samsonova, the 23-year-old WTA World No. 32, received a bye in the first round.

Awaiting the winner of that second-round clash could be 2022 Indian Wells champion Iga Swiatek of Poland or the winner between World No. 51 Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland and a qualifier.

Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros champion, also received a bye in the opening round as the No. 2 seed.

Eala's 2nd Miami wild card

Eala is among the eight women's main draw wildcards of the Miami Open slated from March 21 to April 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Former world No. 1 and four-time grand slam champion Naomi Osaka of Japan and 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin of the United States are the tournament's prominent women's wildcards.

Osaka, however, no longer needed a wild card, following the withdrawal of Camila Osorio of Colombia.

The other main draw wildcards are Czech Linda Fruhvirtova, Australian Astra Sharma, and Americans Ashlyn Krueger, Robin Montgomery, and Hailey Baptiste.

Eala, the 2021 ITF W15 Manacor champion and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, expressed in a Facebook post, "I am excited to be playing the Miami Open!"

This is the second time that Eala will compete as a wildcard in Miami, after losing in the opening round of the 2021 qualifying draw to Viktoria Kuzmova of Slovakia, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6.

Top players to clash in Miami

This year, Eala is in elite company in the main draw, which includes three-time grand slam champion Angelique Kerber of Germany and two-time grand slam titlists Garbine Muguruza of Spain, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus, Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic, and Simona Halep of Romania.

Aside from Swiatek, the one-time grand slam winners in the draw are Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, Sloane Stephens of the United States, and Emma Raducanu of Great Britain.

Also in the Miami acceptance list as of March 19 are top seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Paula Badosa of Spain, Belinda Bencic of Switzerland, Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic, Anett Kontaveit of Estonia, Coco Gauff of the United States, Leylah Fernandez of Canada, and 2022 Indian Wells runner-up Maria Sakkari of Greece.

World No. 1 and defending champion Ashleigh Barty of Australia as well as world No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova of Czech Republic have withdrawn from the tournament.

Qualifying matches will take place from March 21 to 22, while the women's main draw will start on March 22.

The Miami Open, a joint WTA 1000 and ATP Masters 1000 event, will hold the men's main draw matches beginning March 23.

Note: WTA World Rankings are as of March 7, 2022.

