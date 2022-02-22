Alex Eala of the Philippines at the 2022 W25 Macon tournament in France. Photo courtesy of Tennis Club Mâcon on Facebook.

MANILA—The 3rd seeded French duo of Audrey Albie and Aubane Droguet asserted their power over Alex Eala of the Philippines and Alice Robbe of France with a 6-4, 6-2 quarterfinals victory at the W25 Macon tournament in France on Tuesday.

Eala, 16, and Robbe, 21, secured the first break of the match to take a 2-1 lead.

They were down 0-40 in the following game, which Albie, 27, and Droguet, 19, won to level at 2-2.

They broke one another’s serve to get to 3-3, then held serve until the 9th game with the No. 3 seeds leading at 5-4.

As Eala and Robbe were hoping to even things out on serve, they quickly suffered a 0-40 deficit.

They only managed to save 2 set points as Albie and Droguet broke serve to take the 1st set, 6-4.

The French tandem took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd set by converting a break opportunity brought about by a double fault from Eala and Robbe.

The Filipino-French pair bounced back and got on the scoreboard to trail at 1-3, then broke to inch closer at 2-3.

Albie and Droguet, however, refused to relinquish control of the match, winning the next 3 games to take the 2nd set, 6-2, and progress to the semifinals.

En route to the quarterfinals, both doubles teams received an opening-round bye.

Meanwhile, Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) World No. 583 Eala is set to compete at the W25 Macon singles tournament after making it through qualifying.

The Filipino teen sensation, who won the W15 Manacor title in 2021, will see action against fellow qualifier Anna Ukolova of Russia, the World No. 696.

As the No. 6 seed in qualifying, Eala defeated home bets Helena Stevic, 6-0, 7-5, and Ines Nicault, 6-4, 6-3.

Earlier this month, Eala made it through qualifying at W60 Grenoble, another French competition of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour.

She had a 2nd round main draw finish after No. 4 seed Chloe Paquet of France posted a 4-6, 7-5, 6-3 comeback victory.

Eala, an ITF Grand Slam Player Development Programme recipient and Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, remained at World No. 12 in the ITF Junior Rankings. Her career-high junior ranking is World No. 2.

She is the first Filipino to have 2 grand slam titles, both in the girls’ doubles category: the 2020 Australian Open with Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia and 2021 Roland Garros with Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia.

Her junior grand slam crowns came more than a decade after Francis Casey Alcantara and Cheng-Peng Hsieh of Chinese Taipei claimed the 2009 Australian Open boys’ doubles title, making Alcantara the first Filipino grand slam champion.

