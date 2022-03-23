The Philippine Azkals lost to Malaysia 2-0 in a friendly at the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) Tri-Nations Series at Singapore National Stadium Wednesday.

Akhyar Rashid scored both goals for Malaysia team in the first half, as the stacked Azkals failed to bounce back.

Starters for the Philippines were Neil Etheridge, Carlie De Murga, Enrique Linares, Diego Bardanca, Kevin Ingreso, Iain Ramsay, Manny Ott, Stephan Schrock, Patrick Strauss, Patrick Reichelt, and Bienvenido Maranon.

Games played in the series were the Azkals' first international matches this year, which will also serve as preparations for AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled later this year in Mongolia.

The Azkals will play Singapore next on March 29 at the National Stadium.

Goalkeeper Etheridge and midfielder Strauss returned to the Azkals to complete the team's 25-man roster.

Gerrit Holtmann's highly anticipated debut was postponed after testing positive for COVID-19.