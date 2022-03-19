The Philippine Azkals are set to take on Southeast Asian neighbors Malaysia and Singapore when the FAS Tri-Nations Series gets underway in Singapore starting March 23.

Returning to the 25-man roster are goalkeeper Neil Etheridge and midfielder John Patrick Strauss.

Forward Gerrit Holtmann, who plays for Bundesliga side VfL Bochum, is also set to make his national team debut together with Enrique Linares and Diego Bardanca.

According to the Philippine Football Federation (PFF), the tournament will be the Azkals’ first international outing for this year. It will also serve as the team’s preparation for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 qualifiers scheduled for June 2022 in Mongolia.

Also called up for the tournament are, Kevin Ray Hansen, Quincy Kammeraad, Amani Aguinaldo, Justin Baas, Carli de Murga, Daisuke Sato, Oliver Bias, Jesse Curran, Dylan De Bruycker, Harry Foll, Kevin Ingreso, Oskari Kekkonen, Manuel Ott, Iain Ramsay, Stephan Schrock, Dennis Villanueva, Mark Hartmann, Gerrit Holtmann, Bienvenido Maranon, Jose Elmer Porteria, and Patrick Reichelt.