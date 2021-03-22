Tennis: Slovak overcomes Alex Eala in Miami Open qualifiers

MANILA — In her most important tournament to date in her professional career, Alex Eala challenged World No. 104 Viktoria Kuzmova in the opening round of the Miami Open qualifying draw, but the Filipino teen tennis sensation fell short against the Slovak on Monday in Florida.

Kuzmova, 22, posted a hard-fought victory over the 15-year-old Eala, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. World No. 737 Eala is a wildcard recipient while World No. 104 Kuzmova is the No. 11 seed in the qualifiers.

Eala had an early lead in the first set, 2-0, and Kuzmova bounced back to have a 3-2 advantage. Despite being down 30-40 in the seventh game, Eala regained the lead at 4-3. Kuzmova replied with a hold of serve to level at 4-4 while Eala saved a break point to lead at 5-4 and broke to clinch the first set, 6-4.

In the second set, the players held serve to be even at 1-1 before Kuzmova regrouped to impose a 4-1 upperhand. Eala forced deuce in the sixth game and broke to trail the Slovak at 2-4. In the eighth game, Eala had a break point opportunity, but Kuzmova pulled through to lead at 5-3, eventually taking the second set, 6-4.

The Slovak opened the third set with a break and the Filipino answered with a break as well. Kuzmova then sustained her momentum from the second set to secure a dominating 5-1 lead. Eala fought on to trail at 2-5, even forcing a break point as Kuzmova was serving for the match.

Kuzmova sealed the match, 6-2, to reach the second round of qualifying where she will face World No. 147 Renata Zarazua of Mexico or World No. 129 Astra Sharma of Australia, the No. 24 seed.

Eala’s foray into the Miami Open is considered a milestone in her young pro career as the tournament has been touted as the “fifth grand slam.” Among the main draw players are grand slam champions World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia, World No. 2 Naomi Osaka of Japan, World No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania, and World No. 4 Sofia Kenin of the United States.

Eala, a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar who won her first pro singles title in January at the W15 Manacor ITF tournament in Spain, even got to practice with 2020 Roland Garros champion Iga Swiatek of Poland before her Miami qualifying opening match.

Meanwhile, Eala is not the only Filipina in the Miami Open qualifying draw. Canada’s Leylah Fernandez, whose mother is from the Philippines and father is from Ecuador, is the No. 2 seed in the qualifiers. The 18-year-old World No. 72, who had just won her first WTA singles title at the 2021 Monterrey Open in Mexico, will face World No. 137 Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania.



Other players in the qualifying draw are American Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Italian Sara Errani, Belgian Kirsten Flipkens, French Oceane Dodin, and Japanese No. 1 seed Misaki Doi. The Miami Open, presented by Itaú, is slated from March 22 to April 4.

