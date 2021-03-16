Tennis: Alex Eala receives wild card to Miami Open qualifiers

Filipino tennis phenom Alex Eala has received a wild card to the qualifiers of the Miami Open, the Rafael Nadal Academy announced on Tuesday.

The Academy posted the news on its social media platforms, with Nadal's uncle Toni himself expressing his delight at the opportunity that Eala received.

This continues Eala's strong run to start the year, which includes her first pro title in Manacor, Spain.

The 15-year-old is currently ranked 736th in the WTA.

The tournament is scheduled from March 22 to April 4.

Related video: