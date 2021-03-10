Tennis: Alex Eala ousted in W15 Manacor opener, as Swiss 3rd seed exacts revenge

MANILA—Exactly a week since Alex Eala of the Philippines defeated Simona Waltert of Switzerland in the opening round of the W25 Manacor ITF tournament, Waltert got back at the Filipino tennis sensation in the W15 Manacor first round on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Swiss No. 3 seed outlasted the 15-year-old Filipino, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5, at the Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar in Mallorca, Spain.

In the first set, World No. 765 Eala and World No. 285 Waltert held their serves to be at 2-2. The Swiss broke to lead at 3-2, but the Filipino answered back with a break to bring the score to 3-3.

They broke each other again to be at 4-4, and Waltert broke once more to serve for the set. At two set points down, Eala forced the game to deuce but Waltert pulled through to claim the first set, 6-4.

They kicked off the second set at 1-1. Eala held to lead at 2-1 and in the next game, she was down 0-40 but managed to break to advance to 3-1. She extended her lead to 5-1 to serve for the set, but Waltert broke Eala’s serve. The Filipino replied with a break to clinch the second set, 6-2, on her third set point.

In the decider, Eala quickly took a 3-0 edge. Waltert held serve to get on the third set scoreboard, and Eala held serve as well to lead at 4-1. Waltert then turned things around, as she won the next three games to catch up with Eala, 4-4.

In the following game, Eala saved three break points and fired a forehand that caused Waltert to net the return, giving the Filipino the 5-4 advantage. The Swiss held on to even at 5-5 and broke to have a 6-5 lead.

Serving for the match, Waltert fended off three break points. She caught up to deuce, while Eala saved a match point with a fiery forehand. Eala did not convert a break point, but saved another match point.

Waltert then served an ace to set up her third match point. The Swiss closed the match, 7-5, to move on to the second round where she will face Francisca Jorge of Portugal on Thursday.

The Eala-Waltert clash, which lasted for 2 hours and 44 minutes, was a rematch between the 2021 W15 Manacor champions. In January, Eala won her first professional singles title in the first leg while Waltert bagged her fifth title in the third leg.

On March 3, Eala opened her W25 Manacor campaign with a straight sets victory over Waltert, 6-1, 6-4. In the second round, No. 3 seed Jana Fett of Croatia ousted the Filipino ace, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The ongoing W15 Manacor is the sixth pro tournament this year of Eala, who is the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champion and 2020 Roland Garros girls’ singles semifinalist.

Also a Rafa Nadal Academy scholar, Eala had quarterfinal results in the W15 Manacor second and third legs and W25 Grenoble tournament in France.

