FIBA shines spotlight on Jack Animam's basketball journey

Jack Animam is a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team. FIBA.basketball

After a historic career with National University (NU) in the UAAP, Jack Animam's personal winning streak continued with Shih Hsin University (SHU) in Taiwan's University Basketball Association (UBA).

Unbeaten in her five-year stint with the Lady Bulldogs, Animam steered SHU to an 18-0 season, capped by a 70-51 victory over Taiwan Normal University on Sunday night. Animam had 18 points, 20 rebounds, and four assists in the victory.

FIBA highlighted her stint in the UBA with a feature on their website, where they noted that the Filipina "is not your typical UBA star."

"Aside from shouldering the responsibility of leading Shih Hsin, she also bears the weight of being the face of women's basketball in the Philippines," they wrote.

Aside from dominating in the UAAP, Animam has also become a mainstay of the Gilas Pilipinas women's basketball team. In 2019, after her last collegiate season, she helped the Gilas Women win 3x3 and 5-on-5 gold in the Southeast Asian Games.

Animam told FIBA that while playing in Taiwan, she also felt a responsibility to represent the Philippines and Filipina basketball players.

"The important thing is that, I feel responsible. Playing here [in Chinese Taipei] is bigger than me. I have to show others that Filipinas can ball, too," she explained.

Animam, who averaged 19.5 points, 17.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game during the UBA playoffs, also told FIBA that she was enjoying her time in Taiwan. The 22-year-old had decided to take her talents abroad in July 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made her debut for SHU in November, showing no signs of rust with an 18-point effort in a 115-44 triumph over Taiwan University.

"I'm very much enjoying my time here," Animam told FIBA. "I was able to settle quickly because everyone is just so welcoming and I think the fact that I've been here several times before makes it easy for me."

But while she is relishing her experience in Taiwan, Animam is also keeping in mind the state of women's basketball in the Philippines. She told FIBA that she is excited for the first professional season of the Women's National Basketball League, and she wants to continue proving that female basketball players are just as capable as their male counterparts.

"If a girl wants to play ball, I hope she does it without the hesitation and the fear of being rejected," said Animam. "In the future, I hope that basketball can be a sport, not only a sport for men, but for anyone who wants to play and love the game."

