Animam dominant in Taiwan debut, leads Shih Hsin to huge win

Former NU star Jack Animam, who now plays for Shih Hsin in Taiwan. UAAP Media.

Former UAAP Most Valuable Player (MVP) Jack Animam was dominant in her first game for Shih Hsin University in Taiwan's University Basketball Alliance.

The National University standout showed no signs of rust despite a nine month-layoff from basketball, as she put up 18 points on seven of nine shooting, five rebounds, six steals, and three blocked shots.

Shih Hsin came away with a 115-44 demolition of Taiwan University on Monday at the Taiwan University of Science and Technology Gym.

It was Animam's first game since she helped the Gilas Pilipinas women's team win gold medals in both the 3x3 and five-on-five competitions in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

After an unbeaten career with the Lady Bulldogs, Animam is now taking up a Master's degree in Public Relations and Advertising at Shih Hsin University.

They gave Taiwan University no chance in their match-up, leading by as much as 77 points and shooting a blistering 55.6% from the field.

Shih Hsin (1-0) returns to action on Tuesday against Southeast University of Science and Technology.