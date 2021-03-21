Jack Animam gains another title, as Shih Hsin claims UBA crown

National University standout Jack Animam continues to rack up the championships, regardless of where she is playing.

Animam, a standout for the Lady Bulldogs and the Gilas Pilipinas Women's Team, helped Shih Hsin University secure another championship in the University Basketball Alliance (UBA) in Taiwan on Sunday night.

SHU rolled to a 70-51 victory over Taiwan Normal University, allowing them to clinch the title in record fashion.

The team won all 18 of their games in the competition, including 11 in the preliminaries, five more in the second round, before crushing Fo Guang University, 82-42, in the semifinals.

Against Taiwan Normal University, Animam racked up 18 points on 8-of-17 shooting while grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out four assists.

"I really love and enjoyed playing with them," Animam said of her team. "Even though I've been here only for five or six months, we had that chemistry already, both inside and outside."

"It's just so happy and it's so easy, going up there, fighting. I know I have their back, and they know I have theirs," she added.

SHU's defense limited their foes to just six points in the fourth quarter, allowing them to pull away after Taiwan Normal had come to within eight points, 53-45, at the end of the third.

Animam adds the UBA title to the five UAAP championships that she won with the NU Lady Bulldogs.

Watch the replay of the game here: