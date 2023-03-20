Mobile Legends: Bang Bang names K-pop girl group ITZY as its new global ambassadors. Photo courtesy of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang

Mobile Legends: Bang Bang has chosen K-pop girl group ITZY as its new global ambassadors, the hit multiple online battle arena (MOBA) game confirmed Monday.

"Make your debut and become a Superstar! ITZY is now part of our MLBB family! Join the girls and enjoy the magnificent events and rewards of ALLSTAR," they said.

The act composed of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna is the first K-pop girl group to partner with the game, where the Philippines boasts a robust and dominant esports scene.

ITZY debuted in 2019 under JYP Entertainment. Its hit songs include "Dalla Dalla," "Wannabe," "Not Shy" and "Loco."

The quintet held a two-night concert at the Mall of Asia Arena last January and is set to return to the country in April for a fan meeting organized by a local clothing brand that it endorses.

The Philippines, meanwhile, will host the 5th installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang world championships in December. ECHO in January bagged the third straight world title for the Philippines, after Blacklist International (M3) and Bren Esports (M2)

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.

RELATED VIDEO