ITZY returns to PH for fan meet on April 16

K-pop girl group ITZY. Photo from ITZY's official Facebook page

K-pop girl group ITZY is returning to the Philippines in April for a fan meet, three months since it last went to the country for back-to-back concerts.

The event will take place on April 16 at the Mall of Asia Arena, according to local clothing brand Bench, which the five-member group endorses.

"Our #GlobalBENCHSetter, @ITZYofficial, is super excited to meet their fans," Bench said in a Twitter post, which includes a 16-second teaser video for the event.

Ticketing details have not been revealed.

In January, the group composed of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna performed at the Mall of Asia Arena for two nights as part of its "Checkmate" world tour.

ITZY debuted in 2019 under JYP Entertainment, which also houses other popular K-pop groups like 2PM, TWICE and Stray Kids. Its hit songs include "Dalla Dalla," "Wannabe," "Not Shy" and "Loco."

