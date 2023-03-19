Prized rookies Angel Canino of La Salle and Trisha Tubu of Adamson. UAAP Media.

Prized rookies Angel Canino and Trisha Tubu instantly caught the eyes of volleyball fans with their emphatic attacks that helped their respective teams claim pivotal wins in the first round of UAAP Season 85.

In their first matchup in the premier collegiate league, Canino nailed 21 points as the De La Salle Lady Spikers dispatch Tubu’s Adamson Lady Falcons in four sets, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Even though Tubu only finished with 12 points in 51 spike attempts, Canino recognized her immense contribution to the Jerry Yee-led Lady Falcons, who are now at 4-2.

“Malaki yung respeto ko sa kanya kasi malaki yung contribution niya sa team,” the 5-foot-11 hitter said as the Lady Spikers maintained their unblemished record.

“Hindi siya yung player na basta basta lang nasa loob ng court. Siya yung player na maaasahan mo sa loob ng court, she added.

Prior to the loss against La Salle, Tubu erupted for her best performance so far in the tournament. The Adamson high school standout scored 23 points on 22 attacks and a service ace to lead the Lady Falcons to a straight-set win against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

On the other hand, Canino and the Lady Spikers aim to make a statement against the defending champion National University Lady Bulldogs to complete the first round sweep.

UAAP Season 85 is streaming on iWantTFC every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, available for Premium users outside the Philippines.