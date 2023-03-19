La Salle's Thea Gagate attacks against Adamson in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Volleyball Tournament. UAAP Media.



MANILA -- The De La Salle University Lady Spikers bucked a slow start to beat the Adamson University Lady Falcons, 22-25, 25-14, 25-16, 25-19, in the UAAP Season 85 Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Lady Spikers remained unbeaten after six games, while the Lady Falcons dropped to the fourth spot with a 4-2 record.

Rookie Angel Canino dropped 21 points while Thea Gagante made her presence felt on both ends of the floor and delivered 11 points, six blocks, and two service aces.

After their late rally in the opening frame went to waste, the Lady Spikers came back in the second set and quickly built a five-point cushion, 10-5, after a crosscourt hit from Jolina Dela Cruz.

The separation even reached double digits, 24-14, before Fifi Sharma ended the game with a service ace.

With the momentum on their side, the Taft-based squad sparked an 8-2 run to pull away and claim the third set, 25-16.

Meanwhile, Trisha Tubu finished 12 points for the Jerry Yee-led Adamson.

DLSU will try to maintain its perfect slate against the defending champion National University Lady Bulldogs, while Adamson will next face the UP Fighting Maroons on Wednesday at the Mall of Asia Arena.