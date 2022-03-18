MANILA - NAOS Esports on Friday ended their campaign in the VALORANT Champions Tour 2022: APAC Stage 1 Challengers after succumbing to Onic Indonesia, 2-1 in their group stage elimination match.

Onic Indonesia waxed hot in the first half of the Bind map at 8-4. But NAOS Esports went on a frenzy in the second half, exploding with a 9-3 run to secure first blood, 13-11.

NAOS Esports and Onic went back and forth in the first half of the Icebox map, ending the half at 7-5. But NAOS blanked out when it switched to the attacking side, with Onic forcing a decider on a 13-5 scoreline.

Onic yielded the same result on the Breeze map, 13-5, and dominated all throughout.

With the results, Philippine champs South Built Esports are the lone Pinoy team left in the competition.

SBE's tournament survival is on the line as it takes on Hong Kong's Oblivion Force in the Group B elimination match, Saturday.