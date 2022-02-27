MANILA - South Built Esports are the Philippine champions of Stage 1 of the VCT Challengers (VCT - PH) after stunning top-seeded NAOS Esports, 3-1 in their grand finals matchup, Sunday.

SBE put up a valiant run, after figuring on the brink of elimination group stages, and winding up in the lower bracket for a higher climb to the title.

With SBE leading 9-2 in the Breeze map, NAOS clawed their way back with a 9-2 run of their own in the second half to tie.

With the map down to two players each in Round 24, Emmanuel Jonathan "jEEE" Buenavidez gunned down Azis "azys" Nandang to leave Papichulo on his devices. Papichulo managed to shoot down Deko "Papichulo" Evangelista but blurred was quick enough to slash him out to secure the map.

In the Haven map, both squads went back and forth. But SBE won the next three rounds to tie the series.

SBE won 9-3 in the first half of the Ascent map. NAOS Esports looked to come alive but SBE shut them down in the nick of time to draw match point.

It was the same story in the Bind map, with NAOS Esports taking the pistol rounds and three more rounds after that.

But SBE took advantage of NAOS' misplays in the last three rounds, which included two friendly fire, and a stab on a lurking player, en route to securing the title.

Johnty "JA" Arone managed to backstab a lurking Franz Kevin "kvzx" Dingal, giving SBE the opening to eventually charge and wipe them out in a thrifty win in Round 19, doubling down on that advantage in round 21 to gain match point.

As both teams remained with 3 players apiece in Round 21, SBE went on a 2-1 exchange, leaving NAOS with just Oscar "Kakarot" Farin Jr., who was immediately gunned down by flippy to end the map and secure the title.

SBE gets the lion's share of the $30,000 prize pool, while NAOS settles for second place.

The Cinderella run was as sweet as ever for SBE, who consist of former Counter Strike: Global Offensive standouts that transitioned to professional Valorant gameplay. SBE went winless in the first week of the Group Stages, but went on to win all but one match in the last week, to secure a playoff berth with 6 points.

NAOS then sent them to the lower bracket, where they defeated directly-invited team Zeal Esports, Oasis Gaming, and Action PH.

Both teams are qualified for the VCT APAC Challengers, where they are set to compete with teams all over Asia-Pacific, in March.