WNBA: Wilson releases new official game ball for league’s 25th season

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has partnered with Wilson Sporting Goods Co. for the new look of the league’s official game ball before the start of its milestone 25th season.

“We are thrilled to be tipping off our partnership with the WNBA in advance of a historic 25th milestone season,” said Amanda Lamb, global marketing director, Team Sports at Wilson.

“Introducing the Evo NXT to the pinnacle of the women’s game, and announcing our first WNBA Advisory Staff member, all in the midst of Women’s History Month, is truly a momentous occasion for Wilson,” Lamb added as the company unveiled the new official game ball.

Made of 100% composite leather, the official WNBA game ball is integrated with Wilson’s Evo NXT construction featuring an enhanced grip and a soft “moisture-minimalizing” feel.

“As we head into our 25th season with more momentum and energy than ever, we are excited to be partnering with Wilson on our new official game ball,” said WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.

Wilson also introduced 3-time WNBA All-Star Liz Cambage as its first WNBA advisory staff member.

As an official Wilson Advisory Staff member, the Australian center for the Las Vegas Aces will play-test, provide feedback and collaborate on Wilson basketball products.

Comprised of more than 10,000 professional athletes, coaches, teaching pros and advisors, the Wilson’s Advisory Staff program was established nearly 90 years ago, representing a wide variety of sports around the world.

The Wilson WNBA game ball will be available exclusively on wilson.com beginning May 3, and through select retailers, including WNBAStore.com, on May 17.

Wilson’s partnership milestones with the NBA will continue to roll out throughout 2021 with announcements and activations across the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, and into the NBA’s 75th anniversary season in 2021-22.

