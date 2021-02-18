Chanelle Molina confident of WNBA chances after season in Swedish league



MANILA, Philippines -- After a heartbreaking experience in the 2020 WNBA Draft, Filipino-American guard Chanelle Molina has found another path into the top women's basketball league in the world.

Molina went undrafted last year after a strong career in Washington State University, where she put up 12.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game in her four-year stint. The 5-foot-9 guard started all 30 games as a senior for the Cougars, and earned honorable mentions to the Pac-12's All-Conference and Defensive Teams.

In an interview with FilAmNation Select, Molina recalled getting attention from the Connecticut Sun during the WNBA Draft process.

"They actually called me beforehand, and they were thinking about drafting me. So I was like, kind of in their list of people to draft," she said.

"I had really high hopes of being drafted by them. Come draft day and I don't hear my name getting called," she added.

It was a massive blow to Molina, who admitted to feeling "a lot of disappointment, a lot of sadness, anger" after the WNBA Draft.

To compound her woes, the COVID-19 pandemic kept her from being able to play the game that she loved. Molina instead settled on working out and doing drills by herself.

Yet she also never gave up hope, and she eventually received a contract to play in Sweden's DamLigan for the Norrkoping Dolphins.

"I felt like I was in a good position, 'cause I've been training and doing stuff on my own, and I was ready to just play basketball," said Molina.

Molina was still in the midst of her season in Sweden when she received a call-up to the Indiana Fever's training camp team.

Marianne Stanley, the Indiana coach, credited Molina's superb career in Washington State as well as her breakout season in Sweden as the reasons that they signed the Fil-Am guard to a training camp contract.

"She is a skilled and versatile guard who will bring high energy and competitiveness to our training camp. She is having a great year overseas in Sweden this season because of how she has continued to improve," Stanley said of Molina.

Molina helped steer Norrkoping to a 10-6 win-loss record in the DamLigan, and she is currently averaging 17.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game.

The guard said her experience in the DamLigan can only help her as she tries to secure a spot in Indiana's regular season roster.

"Just cleaning up my game," she said of what she has done in Sweden. "Coming off the pick and rolls, making the right reads, just cleaning up my game in those types of situations is gonna help me play at the next level."

And while she remains in Sweden for now, Molina is already relishing the chance to prove herself in the WNBA after the disappointment of last year.

"It's my chance to prove them wrong," she said. "(I) just can't wait to show out."

At the moment, however, Molina's focus remains on their campaign in the DamLigan. Norrkoping is currently fifth in the standings and she wants to make a deep run into the playoffs.

"That's on my bucket list. I wanna win this league. I wanna win the Swedish league," she said.

