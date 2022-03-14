Phoenix Super LPG guard RR Garcia in action against NorthPort. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- RR Garcia played his best basketball of the conference just when the Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters needed it.

The veteran guard came off the bench to score a conference-high 19 points against the NorthPort Batang Pier in their knockout game on Sunday night, helping the Fuel Masters to a 101-98 triumph.

He was at his best in the second half as Phoenix Super LPG recovered from a slow start and eventually snatched the eighth and last spot to the quarterfinals of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

"Sa akin siguro, kumpiyansa ko lang. Kasi ilang games na wala akong naaambag sa team, kaya 'pag ipinasok ako ni Coach talagang ready ako lagi," the 32-year-old Garcia said after the game.

Garcia did not score in double figures in the elimination round, and was coming off a four-point effort against Meralco on Friday.

But he stepped up against the Batang Pier while their main gunner, Matthew Wright, struggled to find his rhythm on offense. Garcia made seven of his 11 field goals, including three of five three-pointers. He also contributed three rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Garcia's final assist of the game went to Wright, who scored the go-ahead layup with 30 seconds to go. He then made one of two free throws in the final 20 seconds to ice the game for the Fuel Masters.

"Nung first half sabi sa 'min ni Coach na 'wag namin isipin 'yung pagkakamali namin nung first half," said Garcia, as they fell behind by 15 points in the first quarter.

"Talagang binigay namin 'yung best namin, lalo na ako. Nag-step up, off the bench ako, kaya always ready lang ako 'pag pinasok ako ni Coach," he added.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson was not surprised to see Garcia come up big for their team, noting that the guard has been "reliable."

"The opportunity for him to rise came to the occasion, and he just took advantage of it," said Robinson of Garcia, who is averaging 4.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game in the conference. "He really just didn't give up."

"Everybody just gave him an opportunity to score also. Guys are screening well for him, he was attacking the basket, and I just saw vintage RR this afternoon," he added.

Garcia and the Fuel Masters will be back in action on Friday against the top-seeded Magnolia Hotshots in the quarterfinals. They will once again be in a must-win situation, as Magnolia owns a twice-to-beat advantage.