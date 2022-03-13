The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters are headed to the quarterfinals. PBA Images.

MANILA -- The Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters have clinched the eighth and last playoff spot in the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

This, after the Fuel Masters overhauled a double-digit deficit and outlasted the NorthPort Batang Pier, 101-98, in their knockout game on Sunday night at the Araneta Coliseum.

Both teams finished the elimination round with identical 5-6 win-loss records, setting up a win-or-go home game. The Fuel Masters will now advance to the quarterfinals, where they will play the top-seeded Magnolia Hotshots.

The Hotshots are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage.