Batangas City beefs up for MPBL with new additions

MANILA -- Batangas City Embassy Chill has brought in key additions to boost their firepower for their upcoming Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) campaign.

They added CJ Isit into their guard rotation aside from bringing in versatile forwards Oneal Arum and Raffy Oktubre.

“After last year’s performance, we assessed the needs of the team... Overall, we should be better than last year with these additions. They can also help us achieve what Coach Cholo (Villanueva) wants to develop, that is playing at our own pace,” said Batangas City Embassy Chill Team Manager Jean Alabanza.

The new acquisitions will back up Batangas City's core composed of Rudy Lingganay, Jeckster Apinan, Cedrick Ablaza, John Rey Villanueva, and King Importante.

Despite reaching the Southern Division finals last year, the Embassy Chill is going through a "reboot", according to Villanueva.



“We start from the ground up. It’s back to zero. It doesn’t mean that because we were in the division finals last year, we’re guaranteed to be in it again this year,” said the former Green Archer.

Among the things that Villanueva wants the team to build on is their composure down the stretch, especially when they have a big margin.



“Knowing how to execute and finish the game strong are things we need to improve on this year,” Villanueva shared.



He also wants the team to play at a quicker pace and, at the same time, continue with its defensive identity of limiting bigger opponents.



Villanueva added: “Last year, we were number two in our division. We want to be number one this year, so we can’t give games away. If we have a chance to win every game, we’ll make sure to win it.”

The team will be playing its first game this March 14 at its home court, the Batangas City Coliseum, against Pasay.



Tanduay Athletics

Team Manager and Tanduay Distillery General Manager Gerry Tee said they are fortunate to have the support of Batangas City Representative Mario Vittorio “Marvey” Mariño and Mayor Beverly Rose Dimacuha since they started in the league in 2018, where they emerged as champions.

“They share the same passion and commitment to grassroots sports development with Sir Lucio Tan, Jr.,” he said.



The late Tan is known for being a patron of sports development, particularly basketball.



Moving forward, they set their sights on supporting different sports leagues throughout the country.

Marc Ngo, Tanduay Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager, said that through Tanduay Athletics, they “aim to promote sports by supporting and nurturing Filipino athletes to reach their maximum potential.”

“In order to do this, Tanduay Athletics will provide coaches in grassroots programs targeting the young Filipinos who are looking to develop their skills in their respective sports. Tanduay Athletics will also sponsor and organize different sports leagues around the Philippines to provide an avenue for aspiring athletes to show off their skills for potential college and pro careers,” he said.